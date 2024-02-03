Electroneum Market Cap Hits $40.68 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $40.68 million and approximately $655,605.32 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,964,722,986 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.