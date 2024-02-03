Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,680 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for about 3.3% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $77,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $495.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $501.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $476.77 and a 200 day moving average of $463.64. The company has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.