ELIS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.31 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $5.31 million and $12,064.41 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0287132 USD and is up 12.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $31,304.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

