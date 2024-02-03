Eos Management L.P. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Eos Management L.P. decreased its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. HEICO makes up about 0.6% of Eos Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in HEICO in the second quarter worth $3,043,000. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 11.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 32.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 14.0% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Price Performance

HEICO stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.00. 343,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,444. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.57. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $153.63 and a 12 month high of $191.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

