Eos Management L.P. Sells 22,174 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Eos Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,174 shares during the period. IAC makes up approximately 1.4% of Eos Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eos Management L.P.’s holdings in IAC were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after buying an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth about $40,036,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 17,714.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 759,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,702,000 after buying an additional 755,327 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in IAC in the first quarter worth about $34,830,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IAC by 390.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,011,000 after buying an additional 609,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 437,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,950. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. IAC had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

