EOS Price Reaches $0.72 (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001666 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $800.60 million and $84.19 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002305 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001502 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001953 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002082 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,116,203,178 coins and its circulating supply is 1,116,186,412 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

