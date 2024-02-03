Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $86.49 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $86.49 million and approximately $190,105.93 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,946.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00160201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.74 or 0.00551246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00057899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00384498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.26 or 0.00170583 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,135,332 coins and its circulating supply is 73,136,292 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.