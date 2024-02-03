ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.98

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.98 and traded as high as $19.35. ESSA Bancorp shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 13,898 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $188.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 17.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 19.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

