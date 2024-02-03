ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $708.47

ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF (LON:METP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 708.47 ($9.01) and traded as high as GBX 788.90 ($10.03). ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 778.45 ($9.90), with a volume of 1,637 shares trading hands.
ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Trading Up 3.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 774.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 709.18.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Dividend tax calculator
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Group Global Metaverse UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.