Everdome Price Hits $0.0005 (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $9.55 million and $411,897.37 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 94,138,724,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

