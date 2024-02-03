Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $467.02 million and approximately $29.92 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00083714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00029623 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00021088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,690,308 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

