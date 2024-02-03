Financial Analysis: Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU) vs. Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Altitude Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Free Report) and Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Altitude Acquisition and Establishment Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altitude Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Establishment Labs 0 0 6 0 3.00

Establishment Labs has a consensus price target of $67.67, suggesting a potential upside of 78.35%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than Altitude Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Altitude Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Establishment Labs has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Altitude Acquisition and Establishment Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altitude Acquisition N/A N/A $9.34 million N/A N/A Establishment Labs $161.70 million 6.06 -$75.21 million ($2.80) -13.55

Altitude Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Establishment Labs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Altitude Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Establishment Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 85.0% of Altitude Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Establishment Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Altitude Acquisition and Establishment Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altitude Acquisition N/A N/A -25.86% Establishment Labs -40.32% -467.62% -29.31%

About Altitude Acquisition

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altitude Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Altitude Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Altitude Acquisition Holdco LLC.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander. The company sells its products through distributors and direct sales force in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

