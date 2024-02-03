Financial Contrast: Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) versus China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) and China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of China Overseas Land & Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and China Overseas Land & Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Custom Development -96.94% -1,462.47% -14.89% China Overseas Land & Investment N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Custom Development $39.36 million 0.01 -$16.92 million ($38.16) 0.00 China Overseas Land & Investment N/A N/A N/A $91.86 0.08

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and China Overseas Land & Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

China Overseas Land & Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harbor Custom Development. Harbor Custom Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Overseas Land & Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Harbor Custom Development and China Overseas Land & Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A China Overseas Land & Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China Overseas Land & Investment beats Harbor Custom Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects. It also undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, townhomes, and multi-story apartment properties. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington. On December 11, 2023, Harbor Custom Development, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Washington.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. It is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes and corporate bonds; and hotel operation activities. The company also provides construction and building design consultancy services. In addition, it engages in the investment and financing, land consolidation, regional planning, engineering construction, industrial import, commercial operation, and property management businesses. Further, the company offers urban services, including office buildings, flexible working space, shopping malls, star-rated hotels, long-term rental apartments, logistics parks, and architectural design and construction. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. China Overseas Land & Investment Limited is a subsidiary of China Overseas Holdings Limited.

