Financial Contrast: Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) vs. BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF)

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) and BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simply Good Foods and BranchOut Food’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply Good Foods $1.24 billion 3.04 $133.57 million $1.31 28.92 BranchOut Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than BranchOut Food.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

88.2% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Simply Good Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of BranchOut Food shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Simply Good Foods and BranchOut Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply Good Foods 10.66% 9.95% 7.37% BranchOut Food N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Simply Good Foods and BranchOut Food, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply Good Foods 0 2 6 0 2.75 BranchOut Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.20%. Given Simply Good Foods’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Simply Good Foods is more favorable than BranchOut Food.

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats BranchOut Food on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names. The company also provides confectionery products, such as full-size and mini peanut butter cups, and fudgey brownie and gooey caramel candy bites, chocolatey coated peanut candies, and coconutty caramel candy bars under Atkins Endulge brand name.It distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. The company also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including questnutrition.com, atkins.com, amazon.com and others. The Simply Good Foods Company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

