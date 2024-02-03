First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $838,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $80.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,636. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $80.33.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.