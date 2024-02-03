First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $838,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1 %
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $80.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,636. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $80.33.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
