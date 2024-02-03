First Command Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,020 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 13,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,523,609,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,478. The company has a market capitalization of $984.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.