First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFAE stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,660. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

