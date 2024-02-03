First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,599,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.77.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCD traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.05. 3,971,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,348. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.47. The company has a market cap of $215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

