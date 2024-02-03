First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 98,399 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,966,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.66. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

