First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 477.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after buying an additional 2,517,477 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 30,994.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after buying an additional 2,405,473 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.23. 3,697,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,983. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $362.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $355.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

