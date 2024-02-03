First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,848,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700,432. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.39 and its 200-day moving average is $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $509.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $279.99.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

