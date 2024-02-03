First Command Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 501,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $20,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,093,000 after purchasing an additional 896,503 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,327,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,473,000 after purchasing an additional 175,073 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $47.10. 2,369,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,799. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $47.31.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

