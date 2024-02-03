First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes $7.23 Million Position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 213,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,000. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:OMFS traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 48,490 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $337.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.