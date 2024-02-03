First Digital USD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. First Digital USD has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $2.00 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,584,269,844 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,584,269,844.31. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99917196 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 195 active market(s) with $3,636,074,890.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

