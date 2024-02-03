Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Trading Up 0.9%

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as £165.40 ($210.27) and last traded at £164.90 ($209.64). 165,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 763,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at £163.40 ($207.73).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £171 ($217.39) to £157 ($199.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a £195 ($247.90) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £151.17 ($192.18).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Flutter Entertainment

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £139.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of £138.66. The company has a market capitalization of £29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49,969.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £126.52 ($160.84) per share, for a total transaction of £126,520 ($160,844.14). 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.