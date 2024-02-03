Fosun International Ltd Trims Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fosun International Ltd lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 0.4% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $81.27. 2,411,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.50, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

