Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.10. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 27,912 shares traded.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $126.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $130.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 3.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

