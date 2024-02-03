FTX Token (FTT) Price Down 34% Over Last 7 Days

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00004290 BTC on popular exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $607.13 million and approximately $19.70 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 34% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FTX Token

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

