Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.61

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.98. Gaia shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 21,142 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Gaia Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Gaia by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

