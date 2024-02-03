Geegoopuzzle Price Tops $1.47 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003412 BTC on major exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $220.73 million and $73,486.74 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Geegoopuzzle alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00016587 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00017370 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,087.92 or 0.99919786 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011009 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00175525 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.47246457 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $51,862.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Geegoopuzzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geegoopuzzle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.