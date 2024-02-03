Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.76

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $2.37. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 85,467 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Globus Maritime Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

