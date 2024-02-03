Golden Goose (GOLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.95

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Golden Goose token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $15,268.12 and approximately $0.95 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay’s cheap and clean electricity.

_The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _”

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

