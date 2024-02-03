Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Trading Down 1.7%

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.59. Approximately 7,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 10,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.01.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.