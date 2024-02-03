GXChain (GXC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $20.28 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $20.28 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001477 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000817 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.