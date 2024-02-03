HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on February 13th

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

HBT Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. HBT Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $615.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $70.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 14,143.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

