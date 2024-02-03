Hedera Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0686 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and $23.60 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00083474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00029408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000808 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,665,267,273 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,665,267,272.979893 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06976648 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $35,702,820.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

