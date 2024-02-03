Hedera Price Tops $0.0697 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and approximately $25.18 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00083943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00029820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,665,267,273 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,665,267,272.979893 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06976648 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $35,702,820.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

