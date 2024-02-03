HI 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $275,172.35 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, HI has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.85 million and $275,172.35 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016639 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00017461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,061.13 or 0.99991794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00176160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00067205 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $283,743.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

