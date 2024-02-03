HI (HI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $263,683.54

HI (HI) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, HI has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $263,683.54 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016453 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00017130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,026.52 or 0.99991537 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011181 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00174910 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00067205 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $283,743.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.