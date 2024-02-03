holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.07 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. holoride has a market cap of $15.07 million and approximately $207,346.70 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,304.21 or 0.05350577 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00084069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00029680 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00014284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01854697 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $237,132.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

