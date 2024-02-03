Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 331,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,185,000 after purchasing an additional 32,784 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 30,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $196.11. 4,317,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The firm has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

