Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.80-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.1-38.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.00 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.800-10.100 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

HON traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.11. 4,317,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,204. The stock has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Honeywell International by 80.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $351,315,000 after acquiring an additional 821,001 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Honeywell International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,089,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $661,990,000 after acquiring an additional 684,138 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $129,467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after acquiring an additional 241,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

