Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $7.89 or 0.00018345 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $115.48 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00053392 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00051165 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,630,619 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

