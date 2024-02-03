HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. HOYA had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 19.28%.

HOYA Trading Down 2.8 %

HOYA stock opened at $124.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. HOYA has a 52-week low of $95.04 and a 52-week high of $132.25.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

