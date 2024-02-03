IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $690.44

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 690.44 ($8.78) and traded as high as GBX 718 ($9.13). IG Group shares last traded at GBX 701.50 ($8.92), with a volume of 2,511,868 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) target price on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on IG Group from GBX 801 ($10.18) to GBX 859 ($10.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 959.75 ($12.20).

The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.37, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 738.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 690.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a GBX 13.56 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,232.56%.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

