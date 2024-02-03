Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,462.29

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,462.29 ($18.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,813 ($23.05). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 1,787 ($22.72), with a volume of 746,292 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of £5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,309.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,646.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,465.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a GBX 25.80 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 10,129.87%.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

