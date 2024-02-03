Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $144.93 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.77 billion and approximately $144.93 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $12.61 or 0.00029408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00083474 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021038 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 513,978,681 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,651,355 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

