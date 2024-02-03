Internet Computer (ICP) Tops One Day Volume of $185.11 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.87 billion and approximately $185.11 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $12.83 or 0.00029820 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00083943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000819 BTC.

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 513,978,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,650,944 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

