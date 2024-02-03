Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,657,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 887,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,408,000 after buying an additional 779,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,725. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $385.43. The company has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.30, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,896 shares of company stock worth $17,833,597. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

