Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.72

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.72 and traded as high as $65.09. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $65.09, with a volume of 5,624 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $798,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

